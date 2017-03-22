Thames Water fined record £20.3 million after pumping one billion tonnes of sewage into river

Thames Water has been hit with a £20 million fine - the biggest ever by far for a water utility - after causing an environmental disaster.

Both people and animals were left ill, while thousands of fish were killed, when the company polluted the River Thames with 1.4 billion litres of raw sewage.

Areas in Oxford and Buckinghamshire were both affected by the leaks in 2013 and 2014.

Following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday, Thames Water were hit with the record-breaking fine.

The water supply company must now cough up a total of £20.3 million.