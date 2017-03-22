'World's first transgender parent and child' go from mum and son to dad and daughter

Eric and Corey with pictures of how they used to look. Credit: Good Morning Britain

A transgender son inspired his mum to become a man in what is believed to be the world's first parent and child transition. Corey Maison, 14, was born a boy, but began taking hormone treatment to stop puberty two years ago. She then inspired her mother, who was born Erica, to transition to a man who is now known as Eric. Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain Corey said: "I was assigned male at birth and I was living in the wrong body for years. "When I saw the video of Jazz Jennings (one of the youngest ever transgender figures) I finally came out to my parents and said I can't take it anymore, I'm a girl. "I was 11 years old and the feelings went through the roof. I had mixed emotions and I finally said, 'I am just her, I am a girl'."

Eric and Corey speaking on Good Morning Britain Credit: Good Morning Britain

Eric, who has had her breasts removed and is taking male hormones, went on to describe how her daughter inspired her to make the transition. He said: "At the same time that Corey realised she was transgender by watching the documentary, I also realised I was transgender. "But looking back in my life it all made sense. I always felt different, I always felt like something was off. I just didn't have a word for it. "I didn't realise that there was such thing as being transgender. But when I did realise, I decided to put that on the back burner and focus solely on my child."

Eric as a woman and how she looks after transitioning. Credit: Good Morning Britain

Eric, who still calls himself mum, said his husband and four other daughters have all been "really supportive". "They do still call me mum and that's because I haven't asked them to call me dad. "Just because for me, it's just a word. I gave birth to them, I don't believe to be mum you necessarily have to be female. "My husband has been absolutely amazing. He was fully supportive when Corey came out, and of me coming out. "I must admit that it was a shock. I was very, very nervous to come out to him, because I thought my marriage would end and I know how incredibly lucky I am that he decided to stay." Corey added: "[My sisters] have been very supportive and they actually love the fact that I transitioned, because not only did they hate having a brother, but they have another girl to play dolls with and another girl to do hair and make-up."

Corey as a boy and how she looks now. Credit: Good Morning Britain