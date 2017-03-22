Under-fire Rex Tillerson reveals: I didn't even want to be US secretary of state

Rex Tillerson has revealed that he did not want the job as US secretary of state and only took it because his wife convinced him to.

As he prepares for his biggest event since taking the job - a 68-nation meeting to discuss the fight against the so-called Islamic State - the former oil executive said he was "stunned" when the then-president-elect Donald Trump summoned him to Trump Tower in New York and offered him the role as America's top diplomat.

“I didn’t want this job; I didn’t seek this job,” he told the Independent Journal Review.