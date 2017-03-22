Weather: Sunshine and wintry showers

Rain and hill snow across northern England, southern Scotland and eastern parts of Northern Ireland will continue throughout much of the day today.

Otherwise, after a bright start across parts of eastern England.

A band of rain will move eastwards across England and Wales, with sunshine and showers following across Wales and western England.

The rest of Northern Ireland and Scotland will see a day of sunshine and wintry showers.

It will be feeling cold for many, with a top temperature today of 11 Celsius (52F).