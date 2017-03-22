- ITV Report
Westminster terror attack: How events unfolded
- 2.40pm: Emergency services are called to an incident in Parliament Square. It emerges that an attacker, with two large knives, hit pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge, then hit the gates at the front of the Houses of Parliament, stabbing a police officer, who was unarmed, before being shot dead.
- MPs are told the chamber would remain in "lockdown" until further notice
- Around 3.30pm: Scotland Yard says the attack is being treated as a "terrorist incident until we know otherwise"
- 4pm: The first death is confirmed when a junior doctor at St Thomas' Hospital says one woman has died and a number of others have "catastrophic" injuries
- Before 4.50pm: Commander BJ Harrington of the Metropolitan Police says there are "a number of casualties" in the attack, "including police officers"
- Before 5pm: London Ambulance Service say at least 10 patients were treated on Westminster Bridge, with hospitals on alert
- Before 5.40pm: Sources say the police officer who was stabbed has died
- Around 6pm: Scotland Yard's top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley confirms four people have been killed, including the police officer who was killed, and his attacker
- Before 6.45pm: A Number 10 spokesman says the Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the Cobra committee to discuss the response to the incident. She orders flags to be lowered at half-mast over Downing Street as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives.
- Around 8.50pm: Theresa May spoke at Downing Street and praised police officers for their "exceptional bravery". She said: "We will all move forward together, never giving in to terror and never allowing the voices of hate and evil to drive us apart."