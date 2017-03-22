Wreckage of Irish Coast Guard helicopter located week after deadly Atlantic crash

Rescue services have found the wreckage of an Irish Coast Guard helicopter which crashed into the Atlantic more than a week ago.

Only one crew member of four, Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, was discovered following the smash - but she later died.

On Wednesday the Irish Coast Guard said the Dublin-based helicopter had been discovered 60m off Blackrock island, near to the coast of County Mayo.

The other crew members, Captain Mark Duffy, Winchman Ciaran Smith and Winch Operator Paul Ormsby, remain missing, however.