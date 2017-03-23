Birmingham flat raided after Westminster terror attack

Armed police have carried out a raid on a flat in Hagley Road in Birmingham Credit: SWNS

Armed police have carried out a raid in Birmingham apparently linked to Wednesday's deadly terror attack in Westminster. Six addresses have been searched as part of police investigations so far and seven arrests have been made. Officers stormed a flat in Hagley Road in Birmingham late on Wednesday night, with West Midlands Police directing inquiries about the operation to the Metropolitan Police. A witness told the Press Association: "The man from London lived here."

Officers stormed a flat in Hagley Road in Birmingham late on Wednesday night Credit: ITV News

On Thursday morning Scotland Yard's acting deputy commissioner Mark Rowley, the Met's top anti-terror officer, said: "Hundreds of detectives have been working through the night and during that time I can confirm we have searched six addresses - and made seven arrests. "The inquiries in Birmingham, London and other parts of the country continue." A witness told ITV News that Hagley Road, in the south west of the city, was cordoned off by police at about 11.45pm on Wednesday. The witness said he saw about 10 police vehicles, and about 25 to 30 police officers, some of them armed. Later, two men were taken away in handcuffs, he said.