FA chairman slams 'disrespectful and disappointing' England fans after vile anti-Germany chants

Unsavoury anti-Germany chants were heard from the away section during Wednesday's friendly in Dortmund. Credit: PA

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has condemned the "inappropriate, disrespectful and disappointing" behaviour of some England supporters during Wednesday night's friendly against Germany. England's 1-0 defeat in Dortmund was marred by supporters who booed the German national anthem and then sang distasteful songs referencing the First and Second World Wars. Clarke's statement came as the FA and police are expected to review video footage in a bid to identify, and potentially ban, those involved.

The behaviour of a section of the England support in Dortmund last night was inappropriate, disrespectful and disappointing. The FA has consistently urged supporters to show respect and not to chant songs that could be regarded as insulting to others. Individuals who engage in such behaviour do not represent the overwhelming majority of England fans nor the values and identity we should aspire to as a football nation. – Football Association chairman Greg Clarke

Clarke confirmed the FA was working with the England Supporters Travel Club and speaking with the Football Supporters' Federation in the aftermath. The Football Supporters' Federation earlier condemned the vile chants that overshadowed a promising performance from Gareth Southgate's young team and undermined what they said was a long bid to improve England fans' standing abroad. "Over the last 20 years English football fans have built a worldwide reputation for our passionate support and the vocal backing we give to our teams," the spokesperson said. "Unfortunately, little of the wit and imagination that goes into our club football songs is reflected at England games."

England manager Gareth Southgate urged fans to support the team in 'the right way'. Credit: PA