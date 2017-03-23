- ITV Report
Faith leaders 'stand together' in wake of Westminster terror attack
Faith leaders from across London said religious communities would "stand together" in the wake of the Westminster terror attack as they showed "solidarity of the faiths all together against these awful things".
Speaking outside Scotland Yard faith leaders jointly condemned the attack which killed three people on Wednesday and said they would "stand in solidarity" in the face of terror threats.
Very Reverend Dr John Hall said that the faith communities of London would "stand together for peace".
Dr Ahmed al-dubayan said now was the time to show "solidarity of the faiths all together against these awful things".
Rabbi Herschel Gluck added that members of all faiths would continue to "stand in solidarity to work for a better future" following the attack.
It comes the day after an attacker killed three people by mowing down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge and then attacking a police officer outside parliament with two large knives.