Faith leaders 'stand together' in wake of Westminster terror attack

Faith leaders met at Scotland Yard today in the wake of Wednesday's attack Credit: .

Faith leaders from across London said religious communities would "stand together" in the wake of the Westminster terror attack as they showed "solidarity of the faiths all together against these awful things".

Speaking outside Scotland Yard faith leaders jointly condemned the attack which killed three people on Wednesday and said they would "stand in solidarity" in the face of terror threats.

Very Reverend Dr John Hall said that the faith communities of London would "stand together for peace".

We stand together there is no division between the faith communities, all the faith communities have repudiated the terrible acts that took place yesterday.

We stand together for peace and reconciliation within our nation and across the world.

– Very Reverend Dr John Hall
Dr Ahmed al-dubayan said now was the time to show "solidarity of the faiths all together against these awful things".

"We are going to show there is more solidarity in the society, solidarity of the faiths all together against these awful things, which are rejected by everybody."

– Dr Ahmed al-dubayan
Rabbi Herschel Gluck added that members of all faiths would continue to "stand in solidarity to work for a better future" following the attack.

"Today we stand in solidarity to work for a better future for all Londoners for all people that visit London. We're here today to show that despite our differences we share a common concern for the peace and harmony of our great city."

– Rabbi Herschel Gluck

It comes the day after an attacker killed three people by mowing down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge and then attacking a police officer outside parliament with two large knives.
Westminster terror attacker named as Khalid Masood

