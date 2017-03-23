Family of Pc Keith Palmer pay tribute to 'wonderful dad and husband' in emotional message

The family of Pc Keith Palmer have released a statement paying tribute to the "wonderful dad and husband" and "loving son, brother and uncle" killed in yesterday's attack.

"Keith will be remembered as a wonderful dad and husband. A loving son, brother and uncle. A long-time supporter of Charlton FC," the statement read.

"Dedicated to his job and proud to be a police officer, brave and courageous, a friend to everyone who knew him."

It continued: "He will be deeply missed. We love him so much. His friends and family are shocked and devastated by his loss and ask that they are left to grieve alone in peace."

Pc Palmer was married and had a five-year-old daughter.