WeAreNotAfraid: London Tube station signs show spirit of the capital

Tube stations across London have brought out their whiteboards and written quotes and thoughts for commuters and Londoners to see as they travel across the city.

In the aftermath of a terror attack which left three dead on Wednesday, Tower Hill station's whiteboard read: "The flower that blooms in adversity is the rarest and most beautiful of them all."

The whiteboards in London underground stations are usually reserved for warnings and disruption notices for the public, but in the past have been used to make poignant statements about events in London.