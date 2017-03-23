More than 150 Royal Bank of Scotland and NatWest branches set to close

More than 150 Royal Bank of Scotland and NatWest branches are to close after a "dramatic shift" in customer banking, it has been announced.

The decision will affect 30 RBS and 128 NatWest branches and hit around 470 jobs.

The company said it had more customers are using mobile and online banking over traditional branch counters.

"We have seen a dramatic shift in the way our customers are choosing to bank," a statement said.

"Simple transactions undertaken in branch at NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland have fallen by 43% since 2010, while online and mobile transactions have increased by more than 400%."