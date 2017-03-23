- ITV Report
PM pays tribute to 'extraordinary efforts' of Tobias Ellwood in trying to save police officer's life
The prime minister has praised the "extraordinary" bravery of Tobias Ellwood, who tried to save the life of Pc Keith Palmer after he had been stabbed inside the grounds of the Houses of Parliament.
Foreign Office minister Ellwood, MP for Bournemouth East, ran towards the gunfire to give Pc Palmer mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and tried to stem the flow of blood from his stab wounds.
There have been calls for him to be given an honour for his efforts.
Ellwood, a former soldier whose brother Jonathan was killed in the 2002 Bali terrorist bombing, shook his head as Hendon MP Matthew Offord called for him to be recognised in the honours list.
"I think proper consideration will be given to the issue that you raise," May responded, adding that she had spoken to Mr Ellwood on Wednesday evening.
"I think we should all recognise that not only did he show huge professionalism in putting his past training to the use and the hope that he had of rescuing the life of Pc Keith Palmer.
"But of course, it was in the middle of a terrorist attack and our right honourable friend is somebody who knows the trauma and tragedy of losing somebody in a terrorist attack."
Her comments were met with a chorus of cheers in the House of Commons as Ellwood looked on from the back of the chamber.
May also praised the police for "heroically" doing their job by stopping the attacker getting access to Parliament.
MPs took the time to acknowledge Ellwood's efforts as they left the chamber, including Pc Palmer's friend MP James Cleverley, who served with him in the Royal Artillery before the 48-year-old husband and father became a police officer.
Ellwood's wife Hannah, a lawyer, spoke of her pride in her husband's actions.
She told the Evening Standard: "I'm proud of him."