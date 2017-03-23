PM pays tribute to 'extraordinary efforts' of Tobias Ellwood in trying to save police officer's life

Tobias Ellwood shook his head at calls for him to be recognised in the honours list Credit: PA

The prime minister has praised the "extraordinary" bravery of Tobias Ellwood, who tried to save the life of Pc Keith Palmer after he had been stabbed inside the grounds of the Houses of Parliament. Foreign Office minister Ellwood, MP for Bournemouth East, ran towards the gunfire to give Pc Palmer mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and tried to stem the flow of blood from his stab wounds. There have been calls for him to be given an honour for his efforts.

Tobias Ellwood stepped in to try and save the life of Pc Keith Palmer Credit: PA

Ellwood, a former soldier whose brother Jonathan was killed in the 2002 Bali terrorist bombing, shook his head as Hendon MP Matthew Offord called for him to be recognised in the honours list. "I think proper consideration will be given to the issue that you raise," May responded, adding that she had spoken to Mr Ellwood on Wednesday evening.

"I think we should all recognise that not only did he show huge professionalism in putting his past training to the use and the hope that he had of rescuing the life of Pc Keith Palmer. "But of course, it was in the middle of a terrorist attack and our right honourable friend is somebody who knows the trauma and tragedy of losing somebody in a terrorist attack."

Yesterday we saw the worst of humanity but we will remember the best. We will remember the extraordinary efforts to save the life of Pc Keith Palmer, including those by my right honourable friend, the member for Bournemouth East. – Theresa May

Her comments were met with a chorus of cheers in the House of Commons as Ellwood looked on from the back of the chamber. May also praised the police for "heroically" doing their job by stopping the attacker getting access to Parliament. MPs took the time to acknowledge Ellwood's efforts as they left the chamber, including Pc Palmer's friend MP James Cleverley, who served with him in the Royal Artillery before the 48-year-old husband and father became a police officer.

Carl Dinnen @carldinnen Follow MPs leaving the Commons chamber are speaking to Tobias Ellwood as they pass. They seem to be thanking him.

Carl Dinnen @carldinnen Follow Almost every single MP who has left the chamber has touched Tobias Ellwood on the arm and said a quiet word.

Carl Dinnen @carldinnen Follow James Cleverly goes to thank Tobias Ellwood, the MP who tried to save his friends life.