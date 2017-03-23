Rain to clear the South overnight

Tonight southern most counties will see further spells of rain, whereas all other areas will remain dry and clear at times. Temperatures will again fall fairly quickly. In rural areas another frost is to be expected.

Tomorrow the rain in the south will clear and all areas will be dry by the afternoon. The clouds will gradually break letting through some welcome spells of sunshine. Temperatures will recover fairly quickly after a chilly morning, hitting 14C in the south.

On Saturday high pressure takes control, leading to a very fine day across Britain. Winds fall light and there'll be plenty of mild Spring sunshine.

ITV Weather Presenter Alex Beresford with the latest forecast: