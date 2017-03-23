Rumours: Arsenal set to move for Barcelona midfielder, Chelsea battle United for PSG star

Arsenal are set to offer £25 million for Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan over the summer. (The Times)

Chelsea and Manchester United are both showing interest in Paris St Germain midfielder Marco Verratti. (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona forward Neymar believes compatriot and Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus is good enough to play for the Spanish giants. (The Sun)

Watford winger Steven Berghuis will return to the Hornets permanently after his loan with Feyenoord expires at the end of the season. (Watford Observer)

Black Cats midfielder Sebastian Larsson will not enter discussions about a new contract until after the season has finished. (Sunderland Echo)