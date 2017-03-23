Scottish parties meet to reschedule independence ballot debate

Officials in Scotland are to decide when a suspended vote on a possible second Scottish independence referendum will go ahead.

Business at the Scottish Parliament was suspended part-way through a debate on the issue following the attack on Westminster.

Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh told politicians in Holyrood that the debate was being suspended as "an expression of our support for our sister Parliament" in London.

But MSPs will return to work on Thursday, with Mr Macintosh chairing a meeting of party business managers to discuss the rescheduling of the debate.

MSPs had been due to vote on whether the Scottish government should seek discussions with the Conservative administration at Westminster on the details of a section 30 order - the legal mechanism that would allow a second independence ballot to be held.

The debate follows the First Minister's announcement last week that another referendum should be held in the wake of the Brexit vote.