State pension age should rise, report recommends

Millions of people may have to work for longer to qualify for a state pension if the government follows recommendations from an independent review.

A report by John Cridland, the former CBI director general, recommends that the state pension age should increase from 67 to 68 between 2037 and 2039.

That would mean people in their 40s face their state pension age being pushed back a year and pension experts say those in their 30s and younger may eventually face the possibility of drawing their pension at 70.

The state pension age is already due to go up in stages, with a rise to 67 by 2028.

The next increase to 68 is not due to happen until between 2044 and 2046, but Mr Cridland's report brings that forward by seven years.

The report, which focuses on state pension age arrangements beyond 2028, also recommends that the triple lock guarantee be scrapped during the next parliament.

The government is due to review he state pension age in May and will be paying attention to the report.

Other recommendations in the report include: