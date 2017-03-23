Swimming and rugby league lead reduced £27.1m funding package from Sport England

Sport England have confirmed reduced grassroots funding packages for rugby league and swimming of more than £10 million.

The two sports were among seven to learn of the size of their four-year grants, courtesy of the National Lottery and the Exchequer.

The other five sports - badminton, baseball, basketball, taekwondo and weightlifting - will share almost £7m between them for their development work from 2017-21.

The Rugby Football League was given £17.5m in 2013 but will have to make do with £10.75m for the next four years.

The Amateur Swimming Association (ASA) was given £23.5m in 2013 but only £10.56m this time as it attempts to retain its status as the most popular grassroots sport amid increasing uptake in running and cycling.