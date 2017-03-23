- ITV Report
Swimming and rugby league lead reduced £27.1m funding package from Sport England
Sport England have confirmed reduced grassroots funding packages for rugby league and swimming of more than £10 million.
The two sports were among seven to learn of the size of their four-year grants, courtesy of the National Lottery and the Exchequer.
The other five sports - badminton, baseball, basketball, taekwondo and weightlifting - will share almost £7m between them for their development work from 2017-21.
The Rugby Football League was given £17.5m in 2013 but will have to make do with £10.75m for the next four years.
The Amateur Swimming Association (ASA) was given £23.5m in 2013 but only £10.56m this time as it attempts to retain its status as the most popular grassroots sport amid increasing uptake in running and cycling.
Badminton England was arguably the biggest winner with a £2.8m funding boost to develop top players - three months after the sport lost UK Sport funding for its elite programme.
The grant is on top of the £7.25m the agency gave it in December to fund its regular players.
The announcements follow larger awards by Sport England in December and February and amount to a total £216m investment across more than 40 sports.
However, this is a huge reduction on four years ago, when 46 national governing bodies shared nearly £500m to spend on grassroots sport between 2013 and 2017.
The Football Association is the only major governing body still to learn how much Sport England support it will receive over the next four years.
The national game has been told to finalise its governance reforms before submitting its full application for funding.
The reduction in funding is the result of the government targeting long-term inactivity, rather than encouraging sporty people to either return to sport or play it more regularly.