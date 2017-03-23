- ITV Report
Tearful Jason Day withdraws from World Match Play to be with ill mum
Defending champion Jason Day broke down in tears as he revealed he walked off the WGC Match Play course to be with his cancer-stricken mother.
The 29-year-old Australian was three down after six holes of his opening match against Pat Perez in Texas when he conceded.
The withdrawal prompted speculation he had suffered another injury.
But he explained at a hastily arranged press conference he had found it impossible to focus on golf due to his mother Dening's battle with lung cancer.
"My back is fine, I'm 100 per cent healthy," Day said. "My mum's been here (in the United States) for a while and she has lung cancer. At the start of the year she was diagnosed with 12 months to live.
"The diagnosis is much better being over here, she's going into surgery this Friday and it's really hard to even comprehend being on a golf course right now because of what's she going through.
"It's been really hard to play golf lately this year. It's been very, very emotional as you can tell."
Day was 12 years old when his father died from stomach cancer.
"I've already gone through it once with my dad and I know how it feels and it's hard enough to see another one go through it as well," he said.
"As of now I'm going to try and be back there with my mum for surgery and make sure everything goes right with her.
"I'm going to do my best and try and be there the best I can for her because she is the reason that I'm playing golf today."