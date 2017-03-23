Tearful Jason Day withdraws from World Match Play to be with ill mum

Defending champion Jason Day broke down in tears as he revealed he walked off the WGC Match Play course to be with his cancer-stricken mother.

The 29-year-old Australian was three down after six holes of his opening match against Pat Perez in Texas when he conceded.

The withdrawal prompted speculation he had suffered another injury.

But he explained at a hastily arranged press conference he had found it impossible to focus on golf due to his mother Dening's battle with lung cancer.

"My back is fine, I'm 100 per cent healthy," Day said. "My mum's been here (in the United States) for a while and she has lung cancer. At the start of the year she was diagnosed with 12 months to live.