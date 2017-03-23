Thousands expected to attend funeral of Sinn Fein veteran Martin McGuinness

Thousands of mourners are expected to attend the funeral of Martin McGuinness as the Sinn Fein veteran is laid to rest in his native Londonderry later today.

Among those expected to attend are former US President Bill Clinton and ex-Northern Ireland first minister Peter Robinson.

Irish president Michael D Higgins will also be present, along with his predecessor Mary McAleese and Ireland's Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

Mr McGuinness, an ex-IRA commander turned Stormont deputy first minister, died on Tuesday from a rare heart condition at the age of 66.

Politicians from both sides of the region's community divide will attend the funeral service at the Long Tower church on Thursday.

Just hours earlier, the same church will have witnessed the funeral of the popular captain of Derry City FC Ryan McBride, who was found dead in his bed on Sunday.

Mr McGuinness's death came in the midst of a political crisis at Stormont, with talks ongoing to form a new power-sharing executive following the acrimonious collapse of the last administration.

While former Democratic Unionist leader Mr Robinson is expected to be there, by late Wednesday night the party had still not officially confirmed whether his successor, Arlene Foster, would attend.