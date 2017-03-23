Thousands gather for vigil to honour attack victims

Sadiq Khan, Amber Rudd and the Met Police Chief all issued messages of defiance towards terrorists in the wake of the attack Credit: Lauren Hurley/PA

Defiant Londoners have put on a show of solidarity for the victims of the Westminster terror attack at a candlelit vigil in their honour held in Trafalgar Square. Showing they were not afraid to continue living their lives, thousands of people gathered to remember the three who were killed when an armed attacker targeted bystanders and a policeman near the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday.

'When Londoners face adversity we always pull together', the London Mayor said Credit: Lauren Hurley/PA

Many members of the crowd carried banners reading 'love for all, hatred for none' Credit: AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Addressing the crowd London Mayor Sadiq Khan made assurances that the "evil and twisted acts of terrorism will be defeated" and said "Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism". "When Londoners face adversity we always pull together. We stand up for our values and show the world we are the greatest city in the world", he added. Also speaking at the vigil was Home Secretary Amber Rudd who had her own message of defiance for the crowd, saying: "The terrorists will not defeat us, we will defeat them."

People lit candles at a vigil for the victims of Wednesday's attack Credit: AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Respect was paid to the three victims Credit: Lauren Hurley/PA

The vigil came as Briton's mourned the loss of Pc Keith Palmer, who was stabbed to death at the gates of the Houses of Parliament, and tourists Kurt Cochran and Aysha Frade who were killed as attacker Khalid Masood mowed pedestrians down on Westminster bridge. Forty other people were injured in the atrocity. In total 29 were treated in hospital, where seven remained in a critical condition on Thursday.

Those who lost their lives in the Westminster terrorist attack were remembered on Thursday Credit: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire