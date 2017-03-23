London terror attack: Aysha Frade named as one of Westminster Bridge victims

We are all deeply shocked and saddened at the news that one of the victims yesterday was a member of our staff, Aysha Frade.

All our thoughts and our deepest sympathies are with her family. We will be offering every support we can to them as they try to come to terms with their devastating loss.

Aysha worked as a member of our administration team at the college. She was highly regarded and loved by our students and by her colleagues. She will be deeply missed by all of us.