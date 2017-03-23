Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

London terror attack: Aysha Frade named as one of Westminster Bridge victims

Aysha Frade worked at DLD college in Westminster

The woman who was killed on Westminster Bridge in Wednesday's terror attack has been named as Aysha Frade.

Ms Frade, who was in her mid-40s, worked in the administration team at DLD college in Westminster. Earlier reports suggested Ms Frade was a Spanish teacher at the college.

Aysha Frade was killed in the terror attack on Westminster

The sixth form college is located just a few minutes walk from the bridge where the attacker mowed into Ms Frade and dozens of pedestrians before fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer in the grounds of the Houses of Parliament. A statement from the headteacher at the college said Ms Frade was "loved" by students and colleagues.

We are all deeply shocked and saddened at the news that one of the victims yesterday was a member of our staff, Aysha Frade.

All our thoughts and our deepest sympathies are with her family. We will be offering every support we can to them as they try to come to terms with their devastating loss.

Aysha worked as a member of our administration team at the college. She was highly regarded and loved by our students and by her colleagues. She will be deeply missed by all of us.

– Rachel Borland, Principal, DLD College London

More to follow...
  1. Read more
  2. 96 updates
Seven arrested in wake of Westminster terror attack

More on this story