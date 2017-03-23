- ITV Report
London terror attack: Aysha Frade named as one of Westminster Bridge victims
The woman who was killed on Westminster Bridge in Wednesday's terror attack has been named as Aysha Frade.
Ms Frade, who was in her mid-40s, worked in the administration team at DLD college in Westminster. Earlier reports suggested Ms Frade was a Spanish teacher at the college.
The sixth form college is located just a few minutes walk from the bridge where the attacker mowed into Ms Frade and dozens of pedestrians before fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer in the grounds of the Houses of Parliament. A statement from the headteacher at the college said Ms Frade was "loved" by students and colleagues.
More to follow...