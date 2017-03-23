- ITV Report
What we know about the Westminster attacker
The man who carried out the Westminster attack is thought to be British born and was once investigated by MI5 on concerns of violent extremism, Prime Minister Theresa May has told the House of Commons.
However, Ms May continued that: "He was not part of the current intelligence picture. There was no prior intelligence of his intent or of the plot."
She continued that the attacker was thought to have been inspired by radical Islamist ideology.
Ms May added that the attacker was a "peripheral figure", adding: "He was not part of the current intelligence picture."
As well as stabbing Pc Palmer, the attacker drove a car into people on Westminster Bridge.
The grey Hyundai i40 - a 4x4- used in the attack was rented from car hire firm Enterprise, reportedly its Solihull branch.
In a statement the company said: "We can confirm that the car used in the tragic attack in London yesterday afternoon was one of ours.
"An employee identified the vehicle after seeing the licence plate in an image online. We ran another check to verify, and immediately contacted the authorities.
"We are co-operating fully with the authorities and will provide any assistance that we can to the investigation.
"Our thoughts are very much with the victims of this terrible tragedy."