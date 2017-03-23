What we know about the Westminster attacker

The man who carried out the Westminster attack is thought to be British born and was once investigated by MI5 on concerns of violent extremism, Prime Minister Theresa May has told the House of Commons.

However, Ms May continued that: "He was not part of the current intelligence picture. There was no prior intelligence of his intent or of the plot."

She continued that the attacker was thought to have been inspired by radical Islamist ideology.

