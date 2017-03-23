What we know about the Westminster terror attack

Five people have been killed and 40 injured after a car and knife attack in London on Wednesday. Here's what we know, so far, about the terror attack:

The victims

Pc Keith Palmer died in the attack. Credit: Met Police

Five people - a police officer, three members of the public and the attacker - died and around 40 others were injured, some with "catastrophic" injuries.

The officer has been named as Pc Keith Palmer, a 48-year-old husband and father with 15 years of police service.

One woman and another person were killed on Westminster Bridge after they were struck by the grey Hyundai i40.

Another woman ended up in the Thames. It is unknown whether she fell or was hit by the vehicle. She was pulled from the water and treated for serious injuries.

A group of French schoolchildren were caught up in the attack. Three were injured.

Two police officers were also hit by the vehicle and remain in a "serious" condition in hospital.

The attacker

The attacker was treated for gunshot wounds at the scene. Credit: PA

The attacker crashed his car into the railings encircling the Palace of Westminster. He left the car with two knives and stabbed Pc Keith Palmer as he entered the grounds.

The attacker - who has not be identified - was shot dead moments later by another officer.

The police response

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley. Credit: APTN

Police are treating the incident as a terrorist attack, with Scotland Yard's top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley saying the attacker was "inspired by international terrorism".

Craig Mackey, the Acting Commissioner of Scotland Yard, happened to be at the scene of the terror attack and is providing evidence as a key witness.

The Government reaction

Theresa May gave a statement after chairing a COBRA meeting. Credit: PA

Prime Minister Theresa May chaired a meeting of the Government's COBRA committee on Wednesday evening, and later described the attack as "sick and depraved".

She said parliament will resume on Thursday morning.

World pays tribute to terror victims

Communities around the world have shown solidarity with those affected by Wednesday's attack through a series of poignant gestures. As midnight fell in Paris, the Eiffel Tower switched its famous lights off to honour those who died. Ron Huldai, the mayor of Tel Aviv, posted an image of the City Hall building, illuminated in the colours of the Union flag.

World leaders have also paid tribute. The US President Donald Trump spoke to the Prime Minster and offered his condolences.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Spoke to U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May today to offer condolences on the terrorist attack in London. She is strong and doing very well.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her thoughts were "with our British friends and all of the people of London". The European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said his thoughts "were with London tonight", whilst First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, took to Twitter and wrote "my thoughts are with everyone... caught up in this dreadful incident".