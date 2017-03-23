Woman rescued from River Thames after terror attack undergoes surgery

A woman who was rescued from the River Thames after Wednesday's terror attack has undergone surgery to remove a blood clot from her brain.

Andreea Cristea, 29, who was on holiday in London from Romania, remains in a critical condition, a Romanian diplomat said.

Romania's Ambassador to Britain, Dan Mihalache, also said Ms Cristea was transferred to a London hospital better equipped to deal with her injuries on Thursday.

It is not yet clear how she ended up in the water but Ms Cristea is believed to fallen from Westminster Bridge as an attacker mowed down pedestrians.

Mr Mihalache said Ms Cristea and her boyfriend, named in reports as Andrei Burnaz, were in London to celebrate his birthday.

Mr Burnaz is said to have suffered a fracture to his foot, he added.