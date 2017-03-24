Attempted abduction of girls, 11 and 13, near park and bus stop spark manhunt

A man allegedly attempted abducting two girls, 11 and 13, in separate incidents earlier this week, sparking a police investigation.

Scotland Yard said it is possible the same man targeted the two youngsters in south London on March 21 and 22 - one as she waited for a bus and the other while she walked near to a park.

Officers said the 11-year-old girl was approached between 7.50am and 8am on Tuesday whilst near a bus stop in Streatham Hill, Lambeth.

The suspect approached the girl but she declined his advances, eventually leaving the area when she boarded the bus. The man then departed on foot.

Police said the second incident occurred the following day at a similar time when an individual approached the 13-year-old near to the entrance of Archbishop Park.

This time the man took hold of the victim's hand and began to drag her towards the park.

A passing dog walker is believed to have begun shouting at the suspect, enabling the victim to escape his grasp and run home.