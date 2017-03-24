Broadband users in line for millions: How could you benefit?

Customers who receive a poor service from their landline or broadband provider could be in line for automatic compensation.

Consumers who suffer from slow repairs or missed deadlines or appointments could be recompensed with a cash payment or credit on a bill in plans laid out by communications regulator Ofcom.

As many as 2.6 million customers could receive a total of up to £185 million in compensation payments each year as a result of the measures, Ofcom estimated.

Compensation payments would be set by Ofcom, and the proposals apply to fixed broadband and landline telephone services only.

According to Ofcom figures, there are 5.7 million cases of consumers experiencing a loss of their landline or broadband service and engineers fail to turn up to around 250,000 appointments every year.

A consultation on the proposals is open until June 5 2017 and the regulator will make a final decision before the end of the year.