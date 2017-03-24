- ITV Report
-
Broadband users in line for millions: How could you benefit?
Customers who receive a poor service from their landline or broadband provider could be in line for automatic compensation.
Consumers who suffer from slow repairs or missed deadlines or appointments could be recompensed with a cash payment or credit on a bill in plans laid out by communications regulator Ofcom.
As many as 2.6 million customers could receive a total of up to £185 million in compensation payments each year as a result of the measures, Ofcom estimated.
Compensation payments would be set by Ofcom, and the proposals apply to fixed broadband and landline telephone services only.
According to Ofcom figures, there are 5.7 million cases of consumers experiencing a loss of their landline or broadband service and engineers fail to turn up to around 250,000 appointments every year.
A consultation on the proposals is open until June 5 2017 and the regulator will make a final decision before the end of the year.
Find out how this could affect you
- When is compensation available after a delayed repair - and how much could I be entitled to?
Customers will receive £10 for each day, after two working days when a loss of service is not fully restored.
- What if my service does not start on the day it is meant to?
Customers will receive £6 in compensation for each calendar day of delay beyond the promised start date.
- What if an engineer misses an appointment?
If an appointment is missed, or cancelled with less than 24 hours' notice, customers will be entitled to £30 per missed appointment.
- When will a decision be made on the proposals?
