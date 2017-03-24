Eight-year-old schoolgirl pays tribute to Pc Keith Palmer a few months after Westminster trip

Emmie Bick has paid a personal tribute to Pc Keith Palmer after he died defending the landmarks she visited in October. Credit: Sam Hendy

By David Williams: ITV News

A young schoolgirl has dressed as hero Pc Keith Palmer for Comic Relief - within months of her day trip to what has become the site of the Westminster terror attack. Eight-year-old Emmie Bick had her photo taken outside Big Ben and with her mum Sam on Westminster Bridge as they took in the tourist sights in October along with her four-year-old brother Ernie. The family made the trip down to London from Halifax while father Simon Bick was at work in Huddersfield with West Yorkshire Police.

The eight-year-old posed for a photo next to Big Ben close to the railings that Khalid Masood's car would crash into. Credit: Sam Hendy

Emmie had intended to wear her father's uniform after being invited along with her classmates at Triangle Primary School to 'dress as their hero' for Friday's charity day. "She said she would go as daddy," Sam Hendy told ITV News. But after learning of Wednesday's attack and the sacrifice of Pc Palmer, she told her mum: "I think I'm going to go as the policeman from the attacks."

Sam said Emmie had seen the news reports when she got home from school. She instantly recognised the locations being shown from the cameras on the news helicopters from her visit in 2016. "We had gone to Westminster Bridge in October and the Palace of Westminster," Sam said. "She could see everywhere she had been." Sam said the cherished photographs taken on their day trip now "seem really poignant".

Emmie and mum Sam took a selfie on Westminster Bridge during their October visit. Credit: Sam Hendy

The mum said the reporting of terror in London posed a difficult parenting problem after the 2015 Paris attacks had given the youngster "night terrors". But rather than shield her daughter from the news of the violence, Sam said she had read it was better "to keep it on and try and explain", adding: "It's important that she knows what's going on." While she said someone had tried to hurt people, Sam said she looked to focus on the "the number of people who were helping" in the aftermath of an attack that saw Pc Palmer and three other victims killed.

Emmie Bick struck a defiant pose after dressing as her new hero, Pc Keith Palmer. Credit: Sam Hendy

The 48-year-old officer was stabbed to death as he attempted to disarm attacker Khalid Masood outside the Palace of Westminster. Emmie's tribute to Pc Palmer saw her pose to have her photo taken at home before leaving for school, with Sam sharing the photo on Twitter.

Keith Palmer was fatally stabbed as he tried to disarm attacker Khalid Masood. Credit: Met Police