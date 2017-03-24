Khalid Masood: Westminster attacker was 'quite troubled'

More details are emerging about Khalid Masood, the man named by police as the Westminster attacker. He was born in Dartford in 1964 as Adrian Russell Elms to a single mother, the schoolboy footballer grew into a troubled adult spending time in prison for a string of violent crimes. The killer changed his identity many times over the years with one of the names he gave to himself being Adrian Russell Ajaoas The 52-year-old's family moved around during his youth including to upmarket Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

Khalid Masood (circled red) pictured with his school football team. Credit: Huntley School

A childhood classmate of Masood described him as a popular pupil who "liked to party". Stuart Knight was in the same class as the then Adrian Ajao at Huntleys Secondary School for Boys in Tunbridge Wells for five years. Mr Knight, 52, said:"He was a very nice guy, down to earth, liked by everyone around him. "There was nothing unassuming about him, he was a very good sportsman, his mother was a Christian, he was an all-round nice guy", he said. On hearing the news of his former classmate's actions in London, Mr Knight added: "I am really shocked. I spent five years in his class at school, for him it's totally out of character. "I am in shock - that is not sympathy for what he has done, he was a nice guy and I'm surprised he turned and did what he did." Years later Masood moved to a town in East Sussex where a man who used to know him from living in the same place has described him as "quite troubled". Adrian Baker, 51, knew Khalid Masood as 'Adrian' over 17 years ago when he lived in Northiam, East Sussex, saying he "caused a bit of aggravation in some of the pubs". Mr Baker, who has lived in the town for 25 years, told ITV News that he recalled Masood once stabbed a pub landlord in a local pub. Masood was jailed for two years over the attack in 2000.

The 52-year-old attacker reportedly converted to Islam after he left the town, though Mr Baker said he doesn't recall him being religious at all. "I'm amazed, it beggars belief doesn't it I mean he certainly wasn't religious then, I'm fairly certain there was nothing religious about him at all," said Mr Baker. "In fact you'd have thought he was anti-establishment as I remember it," A landlady also from Northiam said "there was always something unpleasant" about Khalid Masood, who she knew only as 'Adey'. Speaking to ITV News, Alice Williams said: "He was always intimidating, very, very intelligent, never rude or unpleasant but there was always something unpleasant about him".