- ITV Report
-
Largely dry, sunny and settled this weekend.
Sunny and rather warm for most tomorrow. A cool north easterly wind in the far south. Only northern Scotland will see significant cloud. Largely dry and bright on Sunday but with more cloud and a stiff wind across the south.
Sunny and rather warm for most tomorrow. A cool north easterly wind in the far south. Only northern Scotland will see significant cloud. Largely dry and bright on Sunday but with more cloud and a stiff wind across the south.
Sunny and rather warm for most tomorrow. A cool north easterly wind in the far south. Only northern Scotland will see significant cloud. Largely dry and bright on Sunday but with more cloud and a stiff wind across the south.