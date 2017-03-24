Lost student survives for five days alone in desert

A lost American student survived for five days alone in the Grand Canyon wilderness - until rescuers spotted the giant 'Help' she wrote with rocks. Amber VanHecke, 24, had no map and no mobile phone signal when her car ran out of petrol on a sight-seeing road trip on 12 March. The former girl scout told ITV's Good Morning Britain how bars of signal would appear on her phone intermittently, but there was never enough to make a call from her isolated spot near the Grand Canyon's South Rim in Arizona.

Amber's car (left) near the giant 'Help' sign Credit: ITV/Good Morning Britain

Describing the moment a van drove past but did not see her, Amber said: "That was probably the hardest moment. It was on the fourth day. I remember hearing something that sounded a little louder than the aeroplanes I'd gotten used to hearing overhead. "By the time the truck was coming behind my car, they were going faster than the 35 mile speed limit in that area - that was the last speed sign I'd seen. "I immediately jumped out of my car thinking I could catch them and get their attention. These were dirt routes, so there was a dust cloud behind the truck and they didn't see me or hear me. I remember just doubling over and crying intensely." Amber told how she tried a range of techniques to get herself noticed, but to no avail. She said: "I also tried a signal fire but since everything was so dry, it burned too clean. I also made a road barricade after the truck driver drove past me without noticing. "I had a flashing headlamp that I turned on every night. I rationed my food and water and when they found me I still had 16-18 days left."

When Amber walked for help she left a sign at her car in case anyone stopped Credit: ITV/Good Morning Britain