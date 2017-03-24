Marks & Spencer recalls chicken and vegetable soup over contamination concern

Supermarket chain Marks and Spencer has issued a recall of one of its soup products amidst fears of "possible chemical contamination".

According to information released by the Food Standards Agency, the decision to recall the Chicken and Vegetable Soup with a use by date of 30 March 2017 was taken as a "precautionary measure" because of "a taint caused by possible chemical contamination".

The supermarket chain has asked anyone with the potentially affected products with the unique produce code of 00711135 not to use them and to return the packs to their nearest store for a full refund.

The company will also be putting up point-of-sale notices in branches to highlight the recall.