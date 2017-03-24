Overthrown Egyptian President Mubarak freed from prison after six years

Hosni Mubarak, the Egyptian president overthrown in 2011, was freed on Friday after six years.

Mubarak, 88, was the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring uprisings that swept the region.

He left the Maadi Military Hospital in Cairo where he had been detained and headed to his home in Heliopolis.

Mubarak's lawyer, Farid El Deeb, said: "Yes, he is now in his home in Heliopolis."

Heliopolis is an upscale neighbourhood where the main presidential palace from which Mubarak once governed is located.