Police record over 250 cases of electoral fraud in 2016

Police recorded a total of 260 cases of alleged electoral fraud in 2016, leading to the conviction of a Tory councillor and a man who voted twice in the EU referendum.

A report by the Electoral Commission found there was an increase in the number of people trying to vote while claiming to be someone else - up from 21 cases in 2014, 26 in 2015 and 44 in 2016.

They called for an "accessible" proof of identity scheme to be introduced at polling stations.

Among the incidents they investigated, 40 cases remain under investigation, five are awaiting advice for prosecution and six people accepted cautions.