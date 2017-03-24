Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Police record over 250 cases of electoral fraud in 2016

Police recorded a total of 260 cases of alleged electoral fraud in 2016, leading to the conviction of a Tory councillor and a man who voted twice in the EU referendum.

A report by the Electoral Commission found there was an increase in the number of people trying to vote while claiming to be someone else - up from 21 cases in 2014, 26 in 2015 and 44 in 2016.

They called for an "accessible" proof of identity scheme to be introduced at polling stations.

Among the incidents they investigated, 40 cases remain under investigation, five are awaiting advice for prosecution and six people accepted cautions.

The study highlighted the conviction of Richard Smalley - a Tory candidate who was elected to Derby City Council in the May 2016 local elections after submitting a false address.

He pleaded guilty three months later and was sentenced to two months in prison. Mr Smalley was also banned from standing in elections for five years.

Another case saw a man, who has not been identified, vote in the EU referendum in East Ayrshire using his friend's name.

He then appeared later at the same polling station to cast another vote using his own name.

Suspicions were raised as he was "very tall and wore distinctive clothing".

The man pleaded guilty in court and received a 300-hour community payback order as well as a five-year ban on standing for office.

It is important that voters are confident that the police and prosecuting authorities take allegations of electoral fraud seriously. The findings from our report show that significant sentences will be imposed when electoral law is broken, and that those responsible for electoral fraud can face jail.

– Ailsa Irvine, Electoral Commission

This government is focused on protecting the right of everyone to have their say and participate in our democracy. That is why we recently announced new measures... to combat electoral fraud and protect anyone who is at risk of being bullied, undermined or tricked out of their vote - and their democratic right.

– Cabinet Office