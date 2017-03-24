President Trump issues Friday ultimatum to overturn Obamacare

President Trump has warned Republicans that he will leave Obamacare in place and move on to tax reforms if they fail to support new legislation in a key vote on Friday.

In an embarrassing setback, House GOP lawmakers failed to reach an agreement and the number of votes to pass the American Health Care Act on Thursday evening.

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said the president would be prepared to move on and keep Obamacare as it is, should the vote fail on Friday.