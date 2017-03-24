Republican healthcare bill vote cancelled for second time, in humiliation for Trump

The vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act with the American Health Care Act - otherwise known as 'Trumpcare' - has been pulled.

Earlier on Friday, House Speaker Paul Ryan had informed the president that there were not enough votes for the bill to pass the House.

It has been suggested that Trump requested Ryan pull the bill at the last minute.

Trump reportedly called up Washington Post and New York Times reporters - both outlets he has criticised in the past and labelled "fake news" - to discuss what happened.

He said to the Washington Post's Robert Costa that he did not "blame Ryan" for the bill's failure.