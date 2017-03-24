Stars set to be honoured at Buckingham Palace

Some of Britain's biggest stars of the stage and screen will be honoured at Buckingham Palace later today.

Actress Patricia Routledge, 88, who had the nation in fits of laughter in her role as shameless social climber Hyacinth Bucket in the hit comedy Keeping Up Appearances, will be made a dame for services to charity and theatre.

The playwright, director and former head of the National Theatre, Sir Richard Ayre, 73, is to be made a member of the Companion of Honour for his services to drama.