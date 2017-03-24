- ITV Report
Stars set to be honoured at Buckingham Palace
Some of Britain's biggest stars of the stage and screen will be honoured at Buckingham Palace later today.
Actress Patricia Routledge, 88, who had the nation in fits of laughter in her role as shameless social climber Hyacinth Bucket in the hit comedy Keeping Up Appearances, will be made a dame for services to charity and theatre.
The playwright, director and former head of the National Theatre, Sir Richard Ayre, 73, is to be made a member of the Companion of Honour for his services to drama.
The special award - of which there are only 65 members at any one time - is granted to those who have made a large contribution contribution to the arts, science, medicine or government over a long period of time.
Current members include Dame Maggie Smith, Professor Stephen Hawking, Lord Coe, Sir John Major and Desmond Tutu.
Double Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan - jokingly referred to as "dressed like a bag lady" by Stephen Fry at last year's Bafta ceremony - will collect her OBE for services to drama production.
A host of Olympic and Paralympic champions from Rio 2016 are also set to be honoured.
Cyclist Ed Clancy will pick up his OBE, with hockey player Sam Quek, canoeist Joe Clarke and cyclist-turned-rower Rachel Morris collecting their MBEs.
Cyclists Louis Rolfe, Helen Scott and Jon-Allan Butterworth, plus canoeists Emma Wiggs and Anne Usher and rowers Laurence Whiteley and Grace Clough are also among the athletes to collect their MBEs.