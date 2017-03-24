Three people arrested over death of 19-month-old girl

Three people have been arrested following the death of a 19-month-old girl.

Police were called to an address in Lostock Hall, Preston, by the ambulance service shortly after 9.30am on Thursday.

The toddler was taken to Royal Preston Hospital but died a short time later.

Police are treating the death as suspicious and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

A Lancashire Police spokeswoman said: "Three people, a woman aged 18 and two men aged 18 and 19, from Lostock Hall have been arrested and are currently in custody.

"Inquiries are continuing."