Travis Frain: Teenager injured in Westminster terror attack tweets photo with Prince Charles

A student who was injured in the Westminster terror attack on Wednesday has posted a picture of Prince Charles and himself in hospital, as he recovers.

Travis Frain, 19, was walking across Westminster Bridge with 12 other students when he was hit by the 4x4 and "went over the bonnet".

He suffered a fractured leg, fractured left arm, cuts to his thigh, and two broken fingers in the attack.

He posted a photo to his Twitter account from hospital, with Prince Charles by his side as the royal visited nurses and victims.

The caption said "massive thanks to [King's College Hospital] and to Clarence House for visiting today".