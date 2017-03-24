Trump's ex-campaign chief offers to testify on Russian interference
President Trump's former campaign manager has volunteered to be interviewed about Russian interference in the presidential election.
Paul Manafort came forward to offer to testify before the House Intelligence Committee - which is investigating Russia's role in Mr Trump's victory last November - committee chairman Devin Nunes announced to reporters on Friday.
It comes days after FBI Director James Comey confirmed that his agents were investigating whether Mr Trump's campaign colluded with the Russian government to help win the election.
Manafort was in charge of Mr Trump's campaign between March and August 2016 before he was forced to quit over his work for a pro-Russian political group in Ukraine.
Fresh revelations over Manafort's ties to the Kremlin emerged this week, with the Associated Press claiming he signed a multi-million dollar contract with a Russian billionaire to help advance the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The White House has attempted to distance the president from Manafort, bizarrely claiming on Tuesday that the man who was once the most senior and influential official in Trump's campaign "played a very limited role for a very limited period of time".