Trump's ex-campaign chief offers to testify on Russian interference

President Trump's former campaign manager has volunteered to be interviewed about Russian interference in the presidential election.

Paul Manafort came forward to offer to testify before the House Intelligence Committee - which is investigating Russia's role in Mr Trump's victory last November - committee chairman Devin Nunes announced to reporters on Friday.

It comes days after FBI Director James Comey confirmed that his agents were investigating whether Mr Trump's campaign colluded with the Russian government to help win the election.