- ITV Report
-
Airline pokes fun at electronic hand luggage ban with '12 things to do' list
A Middle Eastern airline has responded to the electronic hand luggage ban with a tongue-in-cheek list of alternative pass-times.
Royal Jordanian posted the 12 ideas - which include saying "hello to the person next to you" and "analyse the meaning of life".
The list, which has been retweeted more than 3,500 times, also suggests passengers can "reclaim territory on armrest" and "pretend tray table is a keyboard".
Jordan is on the list of countries where flights to both the US and UK have banned electronic items including laptops, iPads, Kindles, hand-held game consoles and some cameras.
The ban, which will come into effect by Saturday, affects direct flights to the UK from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.
Under the new rules, passengers boarding flights to the UK from the countries affected will not be allowed to take any devices which are larger than a typical smartphone.
Anything bigger than 16cm by 9.3cm by 1.5cm will now have to go in the hold.
The move was ordered by Mrs May on Tuesday in the latest of a series of meetings on aviation security, but no specific threat has been cited.