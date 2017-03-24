Airline pokes fun at electronic hand luggage ban with '12 things to do' list

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A Middle Eastern airline has responded to the electronic hand luggage ban with a tongue-in-cheek list of alternative pass-times.

Royal Jordanian posted the 12 ideas - which include saying "hello to the person next to you" and "analyse the meaning of life".

The list, which has been retweeted more than 3,500 times, also suggests passengers can "reclaim territory on armrest" and "pretend tray table is a keyboard".

Jordan is on the list of countries where flights to both the US and UK have banned electronic items including laptops, iPads, Kindles, hand-held game consoles and some cameras.