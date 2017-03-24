Two toddlers found 'safe' after babysitter's car stolen in California

Two toddlers who went missing after a car they were in was stolen in southern California have been found "safe" in the vehicle, police have said.

Jayden Cortez, 1, and Carlos Cortez, 2, were in their babysitter's Honda Accord when it was stolen when she went on an errand.

An alert was issued for the white, four-door 2016 Accord with licence plate 7TJR654 which was taken from Whispering Palms, Cathedral City.