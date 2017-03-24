- ITV Report
-
Woman loses latest round in court battle to divorce husband of 40 years
A woman has lost the latest round of a court battle to divorce her husband of nearly 40 years and end what she says is a "loveless" marriage.
On Friday, Court of Appeal judges dismissed a bid to overturn a family court judge's decision not to grant Tini Owens' divorce petition against her husband Hugh Owens.
The judges were told that Mrs Owens, 66 and Mr Owens, 78,had married in 1978 and lived in Broadway, Worcestershire.
Mrs Owens' case was that her husband had behaved unreasonably and that the marriage had irretrievably broken down.
But Mr Owens, a retired businessman, disagreed and denied allegations made against him.
Judge Robin Tolson concluded that Mrs Owen's allegations were "of the kind to be expected in marriage" and refused to grant a divorce petition.
- Wife claims she is locked in "desperately unhappy" marriage
Three appeal court judges, led by Sir James Munby, the most senior family court judge in England and Wales, heard Mrs Owens had been left in a "wretched predicament"
Philip Marshall QC, representing Mrs Owens said she was locked in a "loveless and desperately unhappy" marriage.
He also said it was "extraordinarily unusual in modern times" for a judge to dismiss a divorce petition.
Mrs Owens has insisted there is "no prospect of reconciliation" with her husband.
However, Mr Owens was against a divorce and said the couple still had a "few years" to enjoy, the judges were told.
As Mrs Owens appeal was dismissed, Sir James said Judge Tolson had correctly concluded that the marriage had not "in law" irretrievably broken down.
"Parliament has decreed that it is not a ground for divorce that you find yourself in a wretchedly unhappy marriage, though some people may say it should be," he added.
Another appeal judge, Lady Justice Hallett, added: "It is for Parliament to decide whether to amend (the law) and to introduce 'no fault' divorce on demand; it is not for the judges to usurp their function."