Woman loses latest round in court battle to divorce husband of 40 years

A woman has lost the latest round of a court battle to divorce her husband of nearly 40 years and end what she says is a "loveless" marriage.

On Friday, Court of Appeal judges dismissed a bid to overturn a family court judge's decision not to grant Tini Owens' divorce petition against her husband Hugh Owens.

The judges were told that Mrs Owens, 66 and Mr Owens, 78,had married in 1978 and lived in Broadway, Worcestershire.

Mrs Owens' case was that her husband had behaved unreasonably and that the marriage had irretrievably broken down.

But Mr Owens, a retired businessman, disagreed and denied allegations made against him.

Judge Robin Tolson concluded that Mrs Owen's allegations were "of the kind to be expected in marriage" and refused to grant a divorce petition.