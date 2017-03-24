Woman who fell into Thames during terror attack was due wedding proposal

The Romanian woman who fell from Westminster Bridge into the Thames during the attack on Wednesday was due to be proposed to later that day.

Footage of the incident shows Andreea Cristea, 29, falling from the bridge into the river as the attacker drove his car through pedestrians.

She was with her partner Andrei Burnaz, apparently celebrating his birthday in London.

Romanian ambassador Dan Mihalache told the BBC that he thought the car mounted the pavement, hitting Mr Burnaz first, before pushing Ms Cristea into the Thames. He said: "It is quite a dramatic story because they were two people that were tourists.

"They were coming to London to celebrate their birthday. He intended to ask her for marriage in the same day and this was unfortunately their destiny.

"It is quite a miracle that she could survive this very complicated experience because she was practically thrown to the Thames."

Mr Mihalache said her condition was "stable, but in a good direction" after she underwent an operation for a blood clot on her brain.