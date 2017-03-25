Amber Heard was warned not to reveal bisexuality

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Hollywood actress Amber Heard has revealed that she was warned not to reveal she was bisexual as it would end her career. The ex-wife of Johnny Depp said film-makers doubted whether she could play a straight woman in a romantic lead role after she spoke publicly about her sexuality seven years ago. "It did impact my career, it was difficult," she said at The Economist's Pride & Prejudice event in New York. "It was not easy. I was the only one working in this way, so it was definitely difficult because no one had done it.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were in a relationship for four years. Credit: AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File

"I did that even though everyone told me it would end my career, without a doubt." The 30-year-old actress said she disagreed with reports that she came out as bisexual in 2010, because she had never hidden her sexuality. "When I hear someone comment about me coming out, I think it's funny because I was never in," she said. The US star said she was asked directly about her sexuality by a reporter at the time and she answered "honestly" and "off the cuff". "Then I realised the gravity of what I had done," she added.

The actress says she has never hidden her sexuality. Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP