Body found as divers search wreckage of Irish coast guard helicopter

The body of a crew member has been recovered from an Irish coast guard helicopter that crashed into the Atlantic over a week ago.

The discovery was confirmed after eight dives were carried out on the wreckage of Rescue 116 off Blackrock island, about 13km off the coast of Co Mayo.

It follows the death of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, a 45-year-old mother-of-one, who died after she was rescued from the sea.

She was one of four people on board the helicopter when it went down.

The others were Captain Mark Duffy, Winchman Ciaran Smith and Winch Operator Paul Ormsby.

It is not yet known which crew member's body has been recovered.