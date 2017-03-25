Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Cheryl confirms birth of baby boy with Liam Payne

Cheryl said she and Liam Payne are 'madly in love' with their baby boy. Credit: PA

Singer Cheryl announced that she has given birth to her first child with One Director star Liam Payne.

The former X factor judge said they had welcomed the baby boy on Wednesday and are "overwhelmingly happy".

She posted an image on Instagram showing Payne cradling their newborn.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Cheryl added the pair are still considering baby names.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream.

Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival.

Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever ?"

– Cheryl

It is the first time that the singer or Payne has directly spoken about their baby.

Cheryl had tacitly acknowledged her pregnancy with a campaign photo for a Princes Trust campaign but had never confirmed any details.