- ITV Report
Cheryl confirms birth of baby boy with Liam Payne
Singer Cheryl announced that she has given birth to her first child with One Director star Liam Payne.
The former X factor judge said they had welcomed the baby boy on Wednesday and are "overwhelmingly happy".
She posted an image on Instagram showing Payne cradling their newborn.
Cheryl added the pair are still considering baby names.
It is the first time that the singer or Payne has directly spoken about their baby.
Cheryl had tacitly acknowledged her pregnancy with a campaign photo for a Princes Trust campaign but had never confirmed any details.