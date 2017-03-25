Councils call for more power to clamp down on pavement parking

Local authorities are demanding more power to ban inconsiderate motorists from parking on pavements.

Drivers who mount the kerb when parking are putting lives at risk by forcing pedestrians to walk in the road, the Local Government Association (LGA) has said.

A ban on pavement parking has been in place in London for 40 years, but there are fewer restrictions outside the capital, added to which, councils say the current system of Traffic Regulation Orders are time-consuming, expensive and bureaucratic.

Martin Tett, transport spokesman at the LGA, which represents more than 370 councils in England and Wales, said it "seems a nonsense" that those outside London do not have more control to stop pavement parking.

"Local authorities need this power to respond to concerns raised by their communities, for example if a street is becoming dangerously congested or pedestrians are being forced to step out into the street to get round parked vehicles," he said.

"This is particularly dangerous for blind or partially sighted people and mums and dads with prams."

Pulling up on the kerb can also damage the pavement, and the LGA has warned local authorities have limited funds to repair kerbs, verges and pavements damaged by vehicle tyres.

The money, they say, would be better used to help plug a £12 billion roads repair bill.

Mr Tett said councils would "carefully consult with communities" before bans were implemented.

A Department for Transport spokesman said:"Councils already have the power to ban drivers from using pavements and we are looking at whether more can be done to make it easier for them to tackle problem areas."

AA president Edmund King warned against a blanket ban, saying certain roads would become blocked if drivers cannot partially park on the pavement.