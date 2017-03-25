UKIP's only MP Douglas Carswell quits to become independent

Ukip's only MP Douglas Carswell is quitting the party and will sit in the House of Commons as the independent MP for Clacton.

Mr Carswell said he was leaving "amicably" and that there will be no need to call a by-election constituency as he will not be switching allegiance to another party.

Mr Carswell left the Conservative party to join Ukip in 2014.

The resignation comes after a public row with Ukip's biggest financial backer Arron Banks, a close ally of former leader Nigel Farage.

Earlier this month Mr Banks said he could trigger a by-election in Clacton using a recall petition and stand against Mr Carswell.

After Carswell announced he was quitting on Saturday, Mr Banks responded by tweeting a smile emoji and a green tick.