Earth Hour: Lights go off at landmarks around the world for climate change
Skylines around the world fell dark to mark the tenth Earth Hour.
From the Eiffel Tower to Tower Bridge, the Empire State Building to the Brandenburg Gate, thousands of landmarks switched off their lights to urge action on climate change.
People and businesses also dimmed their lights for an hour between 8.30pm and 9.30pm local time. The campaign asks people to not use any electrical devices during the hour.
This year marked the tenth anniversary of the World Wildlife Fund's campaign which started as a symbolic event in Sydney in 2007.
Britain joined the event a year later and the campaign has grown to reach every corner of the globe.
WWF say Earth Hour has successively campaigned for more climate-friendly laws and policies, including banning plastic in the Galapagos Islands.
Siddarth Das, Executive Director, Earth Hour Global said: “We started Earth Hour to make a statement. Never did we imagine that we would be writing a dramatic new story for climate action where each individual can help turn the page toward a sustainable, climate-resilient future for all.”